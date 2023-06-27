Corporate Deal

Nordson has agreed to acquire precision control systems developer and producer ARAG Group and its subsidiaries for an enterprise value of approximately 960 million euros ($1 billion). The transaction, announced June 26, is expected to close in Nordson's fourth quarter fiscal 2023. Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson was advised by a Jones Day team led by Milan-based partners Stefano Crosio and Francesca Ravallese. Counsel information for ARAG, which is based in Rubiera, Italy, was not immediately available.

