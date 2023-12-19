Corporate Deal

IBM has agreed to acquire StreamSets and webMethods, cloud-based integration platforms, from Software AG, a company majority owned by Silver Lake, for 2.13 billion euros ($2.34 billion). The transaction, announced Dec. 18, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Germany-based Software AG was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Elizabeth Cooper and James Howe. Counsel information for IBM, based in New York, was not immediately available.

