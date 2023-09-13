Corporate Deal

Private equity firm CenterOak Partners LLC announced that it has acquired automatic gate, parking equipment, CCTV maintenance, repair and installation provider Guardian Access Solutions in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based CenterOak was advised by a Gibson Dunn team led by partner Robert Little. Counsel information for Guardian Access, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 13, 2023, 10:11 AM

