Corporate Deal

Eli Lilly & Co. has agreed to acquire Sigilon Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases, for an aggregate consideration value of up to approximately $309 million. The transaction, announced June 29, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. New York-based Eli Lilly was advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Sigilon, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Zachary Blume and Marc Rubenstein.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 30, 2023, 6:33 AM

