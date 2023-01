Corporate Deal

Consumer Edge, a consumer spending data analytics company, announced that it has secured over $60 million in equity financing from funds managed by asset management firm CoVenture. New York-based Consumer Edge is represented by Goodwin Procter. CoVenture, which is based in Miami, is advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Dohyun Kim and Dwight Yoo.

Business Services

January 13, 2023, 9:03 AM