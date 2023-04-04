Corporate Deal

IGM Financial Inc. has agreed to acquire a minority equity interest in financial advisory firm Rockefeller Capital Management for $622 million. The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Winnipeg, Canada-based IGM was advised by Eversheds Sutherland and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. Rockefeller Capital, which is based in New York, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Edward D. Herlihy, David E. Shapiro and Victor Goldfeld.

April 04, 2023, 12:06 PM

