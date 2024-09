Corporate Deal

Phillips 66 has sold natural gas gathering and processing assets to Voyager Midstream Holdings, a portfolio company of Pearl Energy Investments. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Voyager Midstream was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Benji Barron. Counsel information for Phillips 66, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Energy

September 04, 2024, 9:51 AM