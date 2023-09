Corporate Deal

Alternative asset management firm GCM Grosvenor has agreed to place a $100 million investment in Vesper Energy. New York-based GCM Grosvenor was advised by Allen & Overy. Vesper Energy, which is based in Irving, Texas, was represented by an Eversheds Sutherland team.

September 15, 2023, 11:09 AM

