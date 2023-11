Corporate Deal

Alternative asset management firm DigitalBridge Group Inc. has secured $1.1 billion after announcing the close of its digital infrastructure credit fund, DigitalBridge Credit LP. Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Andrea Schwartzman and Oliver Prakash-Jenkins.

November 29, 2023, 8:51 AM

