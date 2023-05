Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Mizuho Securities USA and PNC Capital Markets in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $600 million. The issuance was announced May. 10 by Rosemead, California-based Edison International. The Cleary Gottlieb team was led by partner Jeff Karpf. The notes come due 2028.

Energy

May 11, 2023, 10:44 AM

