Corporate Deal

Crowley and offshore petroleum industry equipment provider Seacor Holdings Inc., together with is subsidiary Seabulk Tankers Inc., announced the formation of a joint venture on Wednesday in a deal guided by a trio of law firms. The transaction, announced Sept. 13, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Jacksonville, Florida-based Crowley turned to a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Creighton Smith, Nettie Downs and John Michael. Seacor Holdings, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, was represented by Milbank; and Watson Farley & Williams.

Transportation & Logistics

September 14, 2023, 10:00 AM

