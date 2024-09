Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray has guided clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp. in connection with a $75 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Ropes & Gray team was led by partners Thomas Danielski and Marc Rubenstein. Paul Hastings partners Will Magioncalda and Seo Salimi were counsel to the IPO's underwriters, led by J.P. Morgan Chase and Co.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 24, 2024, 10:29 AM