RoundTable Healthcare Partners announced that it has sold medical products manufacturer TIDI Products to private equity fund TJC LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Neenah, Wisconsin-based TIDI Products was represented by a Sidley Austin team led by partner Seth Katz. TJC, based in New York, was advised by Winston & Strawn.

January 03, 2024, 11:05 AM

