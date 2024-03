Corporate Deal

The Narragansett Electric Co. d/b/a Rhode Island Energy, an electricity transmission and distribution service provider, was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. Hunton Andrews Kurth represented the initial purchasers. The Davis Polk team included partners Michael Farber and Michael Kaplan. The Hunton Andrews team included partners Peter K. O'Brien. The notes come due 2034.

Business Services

March 27, 2024, 11:32 AM

