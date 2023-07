Corporate Deal

White & Case has guided Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in connection with its investment from Reliance Industries to expand and grow its joint venture with Digital Realty Ltd. The White & Case team was led by partners Oliver Brahmst and Adam Cieply. Counsel information for Digital Realty, which is based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

July 31, 2023, 10:22 AM

