Corporate Deal

TPG Rise Climate has agreed to place a $700 million investment in Hybar, a newly formed scrap metal recycling steel rebar mill. San Francisco-based TPG Rise was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Christopher Anthony and Michael Diz. Hybar, which is based in Osceola, Florida, was represented by Baker & Hostetler and Latham & Watkins.

Technology

August 09, 2023, 11:30 AM

