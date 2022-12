Corporate Deal

Binance US has agreed to acquire cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital's assets for approximately $1 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 19, is expected to close in 2023. Palo Alto, California-based Binance is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Robert Katz and Daniel Mun. Voyager Digital, which is based in New York, is represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Fintech

December 19, 2022, 12:54 PM