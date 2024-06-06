Corporate Deal

BARH Dunmore LLC, a technology-forward lender specializing in residential real estate investment loans, announced a transaction with Newfi Lending that will allow Newfi to invest in Dunmor's business purpose bridge lending operations. BARH Dunmore, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Baker & Hostetler team that included partners Christopher Carolan, Steven Goldberg, Michael Iannuzzi, Sabrina Shadi, Elizabeth Smith, Stefan Smith and Jeffrey Spindler. Counsel information was not available for Newfi Lending.

Real Estate

June 06, 2024, 4:56 PM

