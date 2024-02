Corporate Deal

Mayer Brown represented VEMO Group companies, a clean technology group, in connection with its $60 million syndicated warehouse facility with Orion Infrastructure Capital. Mexico-based VEMO was represented by a Mayer Brown team including partners Raul Fernandez-Briseno and Juan Moreno. Counsel information for Orion Infrastructure was not immediately available.

