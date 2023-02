Corporate Deal

Headup GmbH, a subsidiary of Thunderful Group, has acquired game development studio, Studio Fizbin GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. Gothenburg, Sweden-based Thunderful was advised by Setterwalls. Studio Fizbin, which is based in Ludwigsburg, Germany, was represented by Brehm & v. Moers.

Gaming & Esports

February 22, 2023, 9:52 AM