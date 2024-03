Corporate Deal

Western States Reclamation, a portfolio company of Strength Capital Partners, announced that it has acquired Naranjo Civil Constructors. Financial terms were not disclosed. Frederick, Colorado-based Western States was advised by Taft Stettinius & Hollister partners Lee Kellert and James Waggoner. Counsel information for Naranjo Civil Constructors, which is based in Garden City, Colorado, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

March 14, 2024, 11:45 AM

