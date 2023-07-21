Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has sold its aircraft safety, maintenance and repair services portfolio company SK AeroSafety to Bridgepoint in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Addleshaw Goddard. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Levine Leichtman was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team. SK's management team was guided by Addleshaw Goddard. Counsel information for Bridgepoint was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 21, 2023, 9:59 AM

nature of claim: /