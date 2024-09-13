Corporate Deal

K1 Investment Management announced the completion of its tender offer to acquire 100% of the issued ordinary shares of MariaDB plc, a provider of enterprise database solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Manhattan Beach, California-based K1 Investment was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and A&L Goodbody. MariaDB, which is based in Redwood City, California, was represented by Matheson LLP and a Baker Botts team that included partners Samantha Crispin, Sarah Dodson, Jason Loden and Luke Weeden.

Technology

September 13, 2024, 11:17 AM