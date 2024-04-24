Corporate Deal

Incyte has agreed to acquire Escient Pharmaceuticals for $750 million. The transaction, announced April 23, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte was advised by Covington & Burling partners Winsome Cheung, Catherine Dargan, Robert Newman and Kyle Rabe. Escient Pharmaceuticals, which is based in San Diego, was represented by a Fenwick & West team including corporate partners David Michaels and Effie Toshav.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 24, 2024, 2:31 PM

