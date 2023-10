Corporate Deal

Sharp has acquired sterile injectable products developer and manufacturer Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing. Financial terms were not disclosed. Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Sharp Services was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Uri Herzberg. Counsel information for Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, which is based in Lee, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 10, 2023, 8:59 AM

nature of claim: /