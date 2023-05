Corporate Deal

Technip Energies N.V. and John Cockerill announced the formation of a joint venture on Thursday. Paris-based Technip Energies was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partner Arash Attar-Rezvani. Counsel information was not immediately available for Seraing, Belgium-based John Cockerill.

Energy

May 08, 2023, 10:12 AM

nature of claim: /