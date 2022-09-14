Corporate Deal

Citizens Financial Group has agreed to acquire College Raptor Inc., an online college planning platform, in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Pugh Hagan Prahm. The transaction, announced Sept. 13, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial is advised by Goodwin Procter. College Raptor, which is based in Iowa City, Iowa, is represented by a Pugh Hagan team.

September 14, 2022, 8:09 AM