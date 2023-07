Corporate Deal

IK Partners, together with IK IX Fund, have acquired health care services provider Medica Group plc. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based IK Partners was advised by a Travers Smith team led by partners Emma Havas, Richard Spedding and Ben Lowen. Counsel information for Medica Group was not immediately available.

Health Care

July 11, 2023

