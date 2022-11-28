Corporate Deal

CIVC Partners LP announced that it has placed a strategic minority investment in Signers National LLC, a holding company for a tech-enabled insurance distribution platform, in a deal guided by Foley & Lardner and Locke Lord. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based CIVC Partners was advised by Foley & Lardner and Ropes & Gray. The Ropes & Gray team was led by partner Matthew Richards. Signers National, which is based in New York, was represented by a Locke Lord team.

Insurtech

November 28, 2022, 6:43 AM