Waste Management has agreed to acquire Stericycle Inc. for $7.2 billion. The transaction, announced June 3, is expected to close as early as the fourth quarter of 2024. Waste Management was advised by Vinson & Elkins and a Baker Botts team that included partners Jim Kress, Jeffrey Oliver, David Cardwell and Matthew Levitt. Stericycle was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Bradley Faris, Terra Reynolds and Max Schleusener. BofA Securities, which acted as financial adviser to Stericycle, was represented by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partners Philip Richter and Roy Tannenbaum.

June 04, 2024, 4:10 PM

