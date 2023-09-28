Corporate Deal

Chico's FAS has entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for approximately $1 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 28, is expected to close by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2024. Fort Myers, Florida-based Chico's was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Scott Barshay and Laura Turano. Sycamore Partners, based in New York, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 28, 2023, 10:08 AM

nature of claim: /