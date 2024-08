Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has advised initial purchaser in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $300 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 19 by Irvine, California-based Allied Universal Holdco. The notes come due 2031. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Peter Labonski and Keith Halverstam.

Banking & Financial Services

August 23, 2024, 9:22 AM