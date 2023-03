Corporate Deal

Affiliates of Apollo Global Management were counseled by Sidley Austin in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1.25 billion. The issuance was announced Mar. 22 by R.R. Donnelley & Sons, represented by Latham & Watkins. The Sidley Austin team included partners Daniel Z. Altman, Beatriz Azcuy and Joshua Thompson.

Telecommunications

March 28, 2023, 8:04 AM

