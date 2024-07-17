Corporate Deal

GSR III Acquisition, a blank check company, registered with the SEC on July 16 to raise approximately $200 million in an initial public offering. The Austin, Texas-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Latham & Watkins and Maples and Calder. The team includes Latham & Watkins partner Steven Stokdyk and Maples and Calder partner Michael Johns. The underwriters, led by Kingswood Capital Management LP, are represented by Winston & Strawn partner Michael Blankenship.

Investment Firms

July 17, 2024, 1:27 PM