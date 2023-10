Corporate Deal

Clinical research organization Emmes announced that it has acquired Panama City-based clinical vaccine trials provider VaxTRIALS in a deal guided by Dechert. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rockville, Maryland-based Emmes was advised by a Dechert team including partners Mike Darby, Kevin Kay and David Passey. Counsel information for VaxTRIALS was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 06, 2023, 11:03 AM

