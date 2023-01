Corporate Deal

CFM, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, announced that it has merged with secured data and connectivity platform NXTsoft. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based OceanSound was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Alexandra McCormack, Resa Schlossberg, Allison Schneirov, Anne Villanueva and Gavin White. NXTsoft, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama, was represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Burr & Forman.

Technology

January 27, 2023, 7:02 AM