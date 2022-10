Corporate Deal

NTT DATA Corp. has agreed to acquire data analytics and advisory firm Aspirent in a deal guided by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. The transaction, announced Oct. 13, is expected to close within the next 30 days. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tokyo-based NTT DATA is advised by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Counsel information for Aspirent, which is based in Atlanta, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 14, 2022, 7:36 AM