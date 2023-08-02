Corporate Deal

CorpAcq Holdings Ltd., a buyout and industry consolidation investment firm, is is going public via SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp VII. As a result of the merger, CorpAcq will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1.6 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 1, is expected to close in late 2023. Altrincham, United Kingdom-based CorpAcq was represented by a Reed Smith team. Churchill Capital, which is based in New York, was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Duff & Phelps Corp. in the rendering of a fairness opinion to the board of directors of Churchill Capital. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partner Stephen M. Kotran.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 11:42 AM

nature of claim: /