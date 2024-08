Corporate Deal

Arkview Capital has sold a majority stake in Icon Parking to parking operator Hudson Valley Parking Trust in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Fenwick & West. Financial terms were not disclosed. Arkview Capital was represented by a Greenberg Traurig team. Hudson Valley Parking, which is based in New York, was advised by Fenwick & West. Prudential, which acted as the strategic ļ¬nancing provider, was counseled by ArentFox Schiff.

Business Services

August 30, 2024, 8:39 AM