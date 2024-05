Corporate Deal

Linden Capital Partners, a healthcare private equity firm, announced a passive, minority investment from Blue Owl's GP Strategic Capital platform and Lunate Capital via their joint venture. Financial terms were not disclosed. Linden Capital, which is based in New York, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. New York-based Blue Owl was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partner Bret T. Chrisope.

Investment Firms

May 29, 2024, 10:19 AM

nature of claim: /