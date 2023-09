Corporate Deal

Trinseo, a plastic and latex binders manufacturer, was counseled by Ropes & Gray in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.08 billion. The Ropes & Gray team was led by partner Leonard Klingbaum. Paul Hastings acted as legal counsel to the underwriters, Oaktree, Angelo Gordon and Apollo Global Management.

Investment Firms

September 11, 2023, 9:35 AM

