MITER Brands, a residential window and door manufacturer, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2.35 billion. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Hui Lin, Leah Malone, Jonathan Pall and Brian Steinhardt. The notes come due 2032.

April 02, 2024, 9:32 AM

