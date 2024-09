Corporate Deal

Wealth management services provider Empower has agreed to acquire Plan Management Corp., the creator of digital equity plan administration platform OptionTrax, in a deal guided by Eversheds Sutherland and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Empower was advised by Eversheds Sutherland. OptionTrax, which is based in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was represented by a Troutman Pepper team.

Technology

September 24, 2024, 10:58 AM