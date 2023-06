Corporate Deal

EliseAI, a property management business automation conversational platform, has secured $35 million in a Series C funding round led by Point72 Private Investments, with participation from DivcoWest, Golden Seeds, JLL Spark and others. Stamford, Connecticut-based Point72 was advised by a DLA Piper team including partners Larissa Bifano and Jordan Bailowitz. Counsel information for EliseAI, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Technology

June 12, 2023, 8:30 AM

