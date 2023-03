Corporate Deal

ImmunoGen Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced a $352 million partnership on Wednesday. Waltham, Massachusetts-based ImmunoGen is advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by life sciences licensing partner Abigail Gregor. Counsel information for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

March 06, 2023, 8:01 AM