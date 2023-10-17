Corporate Deal

WellSky, a health and community care technology company, has acquired Corridor, an end-to-end tech-enabled services platform designed for the post-acute care industry, from HealthEdge Investment Partners. Overland Park, Kansas-based WellSky was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that included partners Christina Bergeron, Stephanie Bruce, Danna Kivell, Chau Le, Michael Lee, Samer Musallam and Benjamin Rogers. Counsel information for HealthEdge and Corridor was not immediately available.

