Corebridge Real Estate Investors, formerly known as AIG Global Real Estate, has secured $1 billion after announcing the final close of its real estate fund, U.S. Real Estate Fund IV. Houston-based Corebridge was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher investments funds team that was led by partner Roger Singer.

August 17, 2023, 10:29 AM

