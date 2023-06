Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Stellex Capital Management has agreed to place an investment in MSS Group in a deal guided by King & Spalding and Hill Dickinson. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Stellex Capital was advised by King & Spalding. MSS Group, which is based in Manchester, United Kingdom, was represented by a Hill Dickinson team.

June 06, 2023, 9:10 AM

