Affiliates of private equity firm ZMC have acquired stage, structure and live events scenic production company InProduction Inc. in a deal guided by Lowenstein Sandler and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based ZMC was advised by Lowenstein Sandler. InProduction, which is based in Warren, Illinois, was represented by a Willkie Farr team led by partner Neil Townsend.

September 08, 2023, 10:27 AM

