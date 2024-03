Corporate Deal

Neovest announced that it has completed its acquisition of investment management platform LayerOne Financial in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Financial terms were not disclosed. Orem, Utah-based Neovest was advised by a Gibson Dunn team led by partner Quinton Farrar. LayerOne, which is based in New York, was represented by Morgan Lewis.

March 05, 2024, 12:13 PM

